Private Trust Co. NA Has $47,000 Holdings in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Free Report) by 61.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 997 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Bentley Systems were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Bentley Systems by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Bentley Systems by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Bentley Systems by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Bentley Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Bentley Systems by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 26,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Keith A. Bentley sold 1,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.33, for a total value of $53,372.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,703,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $773,890,575.08. The trade was a 0.01 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 21.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on BSY. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Bentley Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $51.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Bentley Systems in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Bentley Systems in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Oppenheimer cut Bentley Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Bentley Systems from $65.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.14.

Bentley Systems Stock Up 2.8 %

BSY opened at $43.39 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.14. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $41.84 and a twelve month high of $57.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $12.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.04.

Bentley Systems Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 19th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This is a positive change from Bentley Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 19th. Bentley Systems’s payout ratio is 38.36%.

About Bentley Systems

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling engineering applications, such as MicroStation, OpenBridge, OpenBuildings, OpenCities, OpenComms, OpenFlows, OpenPlant, OpenRail, OpenRoads, OpenSite, OpenTower, OpenTunnel, OpenUtilities, and OpenWindowPower; and open simulation engineering applications, including ADINA, AutoPIPE, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, LEGION, Power Line Systems, RAM, SACS, SPIDA, and STAAD; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including AGS, Central, GeoStudio, Imago, Leapfrog, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, OpenGround, and PLAXIS.

