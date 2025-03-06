Private Trust Co. NA Has $47,000 Stock Holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 76.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 138 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Pool were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in POOL. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Pool by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,029 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,166,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Pool by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,242 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,222,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Pool during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $248,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in Pool by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 6,086 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,293,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. Finally, Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC acquired a new position in Pool during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $228,000. 98.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Pool news, Director De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.00, for a total transaction of $3,460,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,651,642. This represents a 13.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pool Stock Performance

POOL stock opened at $343.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a PE ratio of 30.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $342.71 and a 200-day moving average of $355.59. Pool Co. has a 12-month low of $293.51 and a 12-month high of $422.73.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The specialty retailer reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $987.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $961.04 million. Pool had a return on equity of 31.11% and a net margin of 8.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 11.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Pool Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 12th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on POOL. StockNews.com downgraded Pool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Pool from $370.00 to $360.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pool presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $368.00.

About Pool

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

