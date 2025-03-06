Private Trust Co. NA Has $49,000 Stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY)

Private Trust Co. NA trimmed its holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Free Report) by 63.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,039 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 48.2% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 57,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after buying an additional 18,823 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 58,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 889.7% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,977 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 242,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,309,000 after purchasing an additional 9,073 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ:PEY opened at $21.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.77. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1-year low of $19.22 and a 1-year high of $23.22.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.0701 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.