Private Trust Co. NA Has $55,000 Position in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 23.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 32 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $55,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Markel Group alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SpiderRock Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Markel Group by 199.4% in the third quarter. SpiderRock Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc boosted its position in Markel Group by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 33,139 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP boosted its position in Markel Group by 72.4% during the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 381 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC boosted its position in Markel Group by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,247,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Markel Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Markel Group Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of MKL stock opened at $1,911.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,820.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,695.13. Markel Group Inc. has a one year low of $1,417.65 and a one year high of $2,063.68. The stock has a market cap of $24.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 0.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

Markel Group ( NYSE:MKL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $20.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $20.66 by ($0.15). Markel Group had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 7.55%. Analysts predict that Markel Group Inc. will post 96.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 100 shares of Markel Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2,008.01 per share, for a total transaction of $200,801.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 48,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,282,049.45. This represents a 0.20 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven A. Markel sold 88 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,860.03, for a total value of $163,682.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 63,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,992,863.08. This trade represents a 0.14 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,034 shares of company stock worth $3,778,952 over the last three months. 1.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MKL shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Markel Group from $1,750.00 to $2,025.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. TD Cowen cut Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $1,986.00 to $1,836.00 in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,685.17.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Markel Group

Markel Group Profile

(Free Report)

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.