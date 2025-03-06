Private Trust Co. NA Has $58,000 Holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 23.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 956 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Centene were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its position in Centene by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 221,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,398,000 after acquiring an additional 10,515 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd grew its position in Centene by 68.4% during the 4th quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 36,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 14,671 shares during the last quarter. Polianta Ltd grew its position in Centene by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 22,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Centene by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 683,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,478,000 after acquiring an additional 99,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in Centene by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,602,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,082,000 after acquiring an additional 343,559 shares during the last quarter. 93.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Centene stock opened at $59.09 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.31 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.45. Centene Co. has a 12 month low of $55.03 and a 12 month high of $80.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.78.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $40.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.78 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 2.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on CNC. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Centene from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Centene from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Centene from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. StockNews.com lowered Centene from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Centene from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.92.

In other news, Director H James Dallas purchased 1,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $59.01 per share, with a total value of $99,903.93. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,903.93. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Theodore R. Samuels II purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.86 per share, for a total transaction of $294,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,353,780. This trade represents a 27.78 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 23,693 shares of company stock valued at $1,409,954. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children’s health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

