Private Trust Co. NA Has $61,000 Stock Holdings in iShares iBonds 2025 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHE)

Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of iShares iBonds 2025 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHE – Free Report) by 43.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,644 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 804 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in iShares iBonds 2025 Term High Yield and Income ETF were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get iShares iBonds 2025 Term High Yield and Income ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heartland Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds 2025 Term High Yield and Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds 2025 Term High Yield and Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares iBonds 2025 Term High Yield and Income ETF by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 15,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in iShares iBonds 2025 Term High Yield and Income ETF by 81.3% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 130,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,051,000 after purchasing an additional 58,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares iBonds 2025 Term High Yield and Income ETF by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 218,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,061,000 after purchasing an additional 41,115 shares in the last quarter.

iShares iBonds 2025 Term High Yield and Income ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

BATS IBHE opened at $23.22 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.22. iShares iBonds 2025 Term High Yield and Income ETF has a 1-year low of $22.95 and a 1-year high of $23.48.

iShares iBonds 2025 Term High Yield and Income ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares iBonds 2025 Term High Yield and Income ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.106 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd.

(Free Report)

The iShares iBonds 2025 Term High Yield and Income ETF (IBHE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, high yield and BBB-rated corporate bonds maturing in 2025. The fund will terminate in December 2025.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBonds 2025 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds 2025 Term High Yield and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds 2025 Term High Yield and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.