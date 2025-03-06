Private Trust Co. NA Has $65,000 Position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV)

Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV – Free Report) by 114.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,870 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUMV. Urban Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth $103,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $131,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $176,000. Finally, Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $224,000.

BATS NUMV opened at $34.72 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.07. Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.92 and a fifty-two week high of $38.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $354.09 million, a PE ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 1.12.

The Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (NUMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Mid Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US mid-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund weighting uses a multi-factor optimizer.

