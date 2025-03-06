Private Trust Co. NA Has $71,000 Stock Holdings in T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:TMSL)

Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:TMSL – Free Report) by 55.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,191 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 780 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF were worth $71,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor OS LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $777,000. World Equity Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,834,000. Dahring Cusmano LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $777,000. Finally, Legacy Capital Group California Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,133,000.

T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

TMSL opened at $31.54 on Thursday. T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $28.86 and a 12-month high of $35.37. The stock has a market cap of $501.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.15 and a 200-day moving average of $32.91.

T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF Profile

The T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF (TMSL) is an exchange-traded fund. The fund’s investment portfolio concentrates primarily on extended market equity. TMSL is an actively managed fund that invests in US small- and mid-cap companies with either growth or value characteristics

