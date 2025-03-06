Private Trust Co. NA Has $73,000 Position in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS)

Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS – Free Report) by 1,530.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 636 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF were worth $73,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,505,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,631 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Independent Wealth Network Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 12,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $201,000.

JPUS stock opened at $115.73 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $437.46 million, a P/E ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 0.98. JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $105.53 and a twelve month high of $124.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $116.66 and a 200-day moving average of $118.11.

The JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF (JPUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large-cap US stocks selected from the Russell 1000 using relative value, momentum, and quality factors. The fund is weighted for equal risk contribution at the sector level and holdings are equal-weighted within sectors.

