Private Trust Co. NA Has $79,000 Holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Private Trust Co. NA cut its holdings in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 27.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 577 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 219 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Lennar were worth $79,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smead Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 3.5% during the third quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,666,905 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $499,991,000 after buying an additional 89,896 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lennar by 147.6% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 69,226 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,978,000 after purchasing an additional 41,264 shares in the last quarter. Polianta Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lennar in the fourth quarter valued at $900,000. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lennar by 101.2% in the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,673 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 4,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Lennar by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,250,626 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $308,696,000 after purchasing an additional 397,492 shares in the last quarter. 81.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LEN stock opened at $122.16 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $129.60 and its 200-day moving average is $158.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 4.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.44 billion, a PE ratio of 8.52, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.69. Lennar Co. has a 52 week low of $116.67 and a 52 week high of $187.61.

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The construction company reported $4.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.15 by ($0.12). Lennar had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The firm had revenue of $9.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 12.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 29th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.95%.

LEN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Lennar from $170.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Citigroup cut their target price on Lennar from $196.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Lennar from $190.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Bank of America cut their target price on Lennar from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Lennar from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lennar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.88.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company’s homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

