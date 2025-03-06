Private Trust Co. NA Invests $44,000 in BlackRock International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:BIDD)

Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of BlackRock International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:BIDD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BIDD. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock International Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock International Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock International Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock International Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $256,000. Finally, Rodgers & Associates LTD acquired a new position in BlackRock International Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $282,000.

BlackRock International Dividend ETF Price Performance

BIDD opened at $26.96 on Thursday. BlackRock International Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $24.29 and a twelve month high of $26.99. The company has a market capitalization of $761.08 million and a PE ratio of 22.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.68.

BlackRock International Dividend ETF Company Profile

The iShares International Dividend Active ETF (BIDD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that invests in companies outside the US that are identified to pay attractive and growing dividends. BIDD was launched on Nov 15, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

