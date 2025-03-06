Private Trust Co. NA Purchases 1,022 Shares of SPDR DoubleLine Short Duration Total Return Tactical ETF (BATS:STOT)

Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of SPDR DoubleLine Short Duration Total Return Tactical ETF (BATS:STOT – Free Report) by 196.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,542 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in SPDR DoubleLine Short Duration Total Return Tactical ETF were worth $72,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in SPDR DoubleLine Short Duration Total Return Tactical ETF by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after buying an additional 2,633 shares during the period.

SPDR DoubleLine Short Duration Total Return Tactical ETF stock opened at $47.06 on Thursday. SPDR DoubleLine Short Duration Total Return Tactical ETF has a 1 year low of $46.48 and a 1 year high of $47.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.08.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.1692 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd.

The SPDR DoubleLine Short Duration Total Return Tactical ETF (STOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed and has broad capabilities to invest in short duration investment grade and high-yield fixed income securities. STOT was launched on Apr 13, 2016 and is managed by State Street.

