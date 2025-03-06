Private Trust Co. NA Purchases 230 Shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH)

Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH – Free Report) by 21.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,302 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF were worth $66,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 140,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,100,000 after buying an additional 35,949 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 20,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after buying an additional 2,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shepherd Financial Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 23,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after buying an additional 4,503 shares in the last quarter.

ICSH stock opened at $50.53 on Thursday. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF has a twelve month low of $50.29 and a twelve month high of $50.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.53 and a 200 day moving average of $50.57.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.1797 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd.

The iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad market, investment-grade bonds with ultra-short-term maturity. ICSH was launched on Dec 11, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

