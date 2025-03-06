Private Trust Co. NA Purchases 307 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 95.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 630 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Fortinet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Fortinet during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Fortinet during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Fortinet by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 696 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FTNT stock opened at $106.80 on Thursday. Fortinet, Inc. has a one year low of $54.57 and a one year high of $114.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $101.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $82.13 billion, a PE ratio of 47.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.97.

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. Fortinet had a net margin of 29.30% and a return on equity of 256.53%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 23,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.56, for a total value of $2,668,660.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $537,820.16. The trade was a 83.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 22,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.93, for a total transaction of $2,244,163.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,983,683 shares in the company, valued at $4,796,972,076.19. This represents a 0.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,120 shares of company stock worth $8,991,409. Insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Baird R W lowered shares of Fortinet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortinet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.72.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

