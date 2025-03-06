Private Trust Co. NA Purchases 45 Shares of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII)

Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Free Report) by 62.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Lennox International were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LII. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lennox International by 2.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 571,095 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $345,645,000 after buying an additional 12,183 shares during the period. National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of Lennox International by 2.3% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 51,263 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,978,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Lennox International by 26.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 23,261 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,056,000 after buying an additional 4,927 shares during the period. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Lennox International by 469.6% in the fourth quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 21,053 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,895,000 after buying an additional 17,357 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Lennox International by 0.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,333 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,474,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Lennox International news, CAO Chris Kosel sold 194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $644.20, for a total value of $124,974.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $825,864.40. This represents a 13.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LII stock opened at $588.29 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $618.70 and a 200-day moving average of $614.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Lennox International Inc. has a 12-month low of $445.63 and a 12-month high of $682.50. The firm has a market cap of $20.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.10, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.10.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $1.48. Lennox International had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 126.79%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lennox International Inc. will post 22.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. Lennox International’s payout ratio is 20.41%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LII shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on Lennox International from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and set a $580.00 price objective (down from $630.00) on shares of Lennox International in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Lennox International in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $595.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho downgraded shares of Lennox International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $675.00 to $625.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Lennox International in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $475.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lennox International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $608.85.

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The Home Comfort Solutions segment provides furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, indoor air quality equipment, comfort control products, and replacement parts and supplies; residential heating, ventilation, cooling equipment, and air conditioning; and evaporator coils and unit heaters under Lennox, Dave Lennox Signature Collection, Armstrong Air, Ducane, AirEase, Concord, MagicPak, Advanced Distributor Products, Allied, Elite Series, Merit Series, Comfort Sync, Healthy Climate, iComfort, ComfortSense, and Lennox Stores name.

