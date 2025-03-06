Private Trust Co. NA Purchases 508 Shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB)

Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) by 50.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,508 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF were worth $75,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $1,216,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 87.4% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 12,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 5,602 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $274,000. CWS Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 46,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,954 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 355,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares during the period.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Price Performance

VUSB opened at $49.72 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.74.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.1866 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

