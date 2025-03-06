Private Trust Co. NA Raises Position in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) by 53.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 205 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 71 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $51,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EXP. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $222,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,911 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,485 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,443,000 after purchasing an additional 6,424 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,084 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Eagle Materials

In related news, Director Michael R. Nicolais acquired 310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $257.36 per share, with a total value of $79,781.60. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $940,650.80. The trade was a 9.27 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eagle Materials Stock Up 2.9 %

EXP opened at $221.29 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $245.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $269.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Eagle Materials Inc. has a one year low of $208.02 and a one year high of $321.93.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by ($0.38). Eagle Materials had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 34.14%. Equities research analysts expect that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 14.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EXP. Citigroup lowered shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $334.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Eagle Materials in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $242.00 price objective for the company. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of Eagle Materials in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $315.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $292.40.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement, including Portland limestone cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures, as well as well as containerboard and lightweight packaging grades; manufacture and sale of recycled paperboard to the gypsum wallboard industry and other paperboard converters; the sale of readymix concrete; and mining and sale of aggregates, such as crushed stone, sand, and gravel.

See Also

