Private Trust Co. NA Raises Position in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)

Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Free Report) by 157.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 491 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in SkyWest were worth $49,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SKYW. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in SkyWest during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in SkyWest during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. USA Financial Formulas raised its position in SkyWest by 63.7% during the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 1,180 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in SkyWest by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in SkyWest during the third quarter valued at about $158,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

SkyWest Stock Performance

SKYW stock opened at $92.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.98. SkyWest, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.30 and a 12-month high of $135.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.87.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SkyWest ( NASDAQ:SKYW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.59. SkyWest had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 9.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that SkyWest, Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SKYW has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 price target on shares of SkyWest in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target (up previously from $120.00) on shares of SkyWest in a report on Friday, January 31st.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Greg Wooley sold 14,545 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.73, for a total transaction of $1,537,842.85. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 68,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,267,563.01. This represents a 17.46 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Robert J. Simmons sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.57, for a total value of $681,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 175,067 shares in the company, valued at $19,882,359.19. The trade was a 3.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About SkyWest

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

Further Reading

