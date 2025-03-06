Private Trust Co. NA Raises Stock Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM)

Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM – Free Report) by 38.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,633 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $52,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $136,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $216,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $233,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 47.2% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 2,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 8.2% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 7,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $33.60 on Thursday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $30.36 and a one year high of $36.16. The company has a market cap of $883.68 million, a PE ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.35.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (GEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

