Private Trust Co. NA Reduces Position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Private Trust Co. NA cut its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 82.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,883 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,221,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 47,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,262,000 after buying an additional 11,698 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 9,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 62.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IBB opened at $136.79 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $135.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.46. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.60 and a fifty-two week high of $150.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 0.84.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $0.0624 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

