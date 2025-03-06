Private Trust Co. NA Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

Private Trust Co. NA reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Free Report) by 62.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,371 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 6,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 40,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,695,000 after buying an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Creekside Partners boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 21.5% during the third quarter. Creekside Partners now owns 6,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Financial Services Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 20,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWC opened at $40.73 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.25. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 1 year low of $35.74 and a 1 year high of $43.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

