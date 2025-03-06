Private Trust Co. NA Sells 105 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Private Trust Co. NA lessened its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $77,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Avion Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 728.6% in the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Price Performance

NYSE BLDR opened at $133.92 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.45 and a 12-month high of $214.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.13. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 30.54%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BLDR shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $167.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.72.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

(Free Report)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.