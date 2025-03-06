Private Trust Co. NA Sells 1,114 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Private Trust Co. NA trimmed its position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 29.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,114 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $76,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 35,755,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,210,694,000 after purchasing an additional 4,035,048 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,407,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,063,463,000 after acquiring an additional 761,757 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,534,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $659,422,000 after acquiring an additional 217,510 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,852,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $247,793,000 after acquiring an additional 249,257 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,740,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $295,940,000 after acquiring an additional 454,095 shares during the period. 82.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE WY opened at $30.95 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.81. Weyerhaeuser has a 1 year low of $26.73 and a 1 year high of $36.27.

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 3.86%. As a group, research analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. This is a positive change from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 152.73%.

WY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 23rd. CIBC upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to an “outperformer” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

