Private Trust Co. NA Sells 1,154 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Private Trust Co. NA lowered its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 38.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,154 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KDP. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays set a $39.00 target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.23.

KDP stock opened at $33.30 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.89. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.62 and a 12-month high of $38.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. Keurig Dr Pepper’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.62%.

In related news, major shareholder Bevco B.V. Jab purchased 3,619,600 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.34 per share, for a total transaction of $120,677,464.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 218,063,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,270,236,389.86. This represents a 1.69 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Angela A. Stephens sold 7,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.17, for a total transaction of $251,149.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 74,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,548,637.79. This trade represents a 8.97 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,385,350 shares of company stock worth $2,755,891,890 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

