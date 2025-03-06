Private Trust Co. NA Sells 120 Shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Private Trust Co. NA lowered its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report) by 39.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $48,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 111.9% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 833.3% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

VIS stock opened at $254.17 on Thursday. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a twelve month low of $228.59 and a twelve month high of $280.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $261.76 and its 200-day moving average is $261.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.09 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

