Private Trust Co. NA Sells 123 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Private Trust Co. NA cut its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $68,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VLUE. Mason Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Mason Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,509,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,681,000 after buying an additional 19,941 shares during the period. Wharton Business Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 1,295,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,835,000 after buying an additional 5,245 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 729,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,494,000 after buying an additional 19,749 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 455,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,058,000 after buying an additional 13,823 shares during the period. Finally, Stonehearth Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 371,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,235,000 after buying an additional 8,410 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Price Performance

BATS VLUE opened at $108.24 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.18. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.21 and a one year high of $89.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 1.03.

About iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.