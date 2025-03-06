Private Trust Co. NA Sells 3,296 Shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PREF)

Private Trust Co. NA cut its holdings in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PREF – Free Report) by 43.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,296 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF were worth $78,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 13.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 111,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 13,338 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF during the third quarter valued at $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 1,395.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 38,167 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 35,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 93,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 3,145 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA PREF opened at $18.71 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.68. Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF has a 1-year low of $17.81 and a 1-year high of $18.87.

The Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (PREF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund with a primary focus on $1,000 par preferred securities. PREF was launched on Jul 10, 2017 and is managed by Principal.

