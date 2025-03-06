Private Trust Co. NA Sells 76 Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Private Trust Co. NA lessened its position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 490 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OC. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Owens Corning during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Owens Corning by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 176 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Owens Corning during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB increased its position in Owens Corning by 193.7% during the 4th quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 185 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Owens Corning during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on OC. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $212.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $178.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $224.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.18.

Insider Activity at Owens Corning

In other news, insider Gunner Smith sold 17,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.19, for a total transaction of $3,336,265.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,606,990.54. This represents a 48.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Monaco Nicolas Del sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.97, for a total transaction of $321,947.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,635 shares in the company, valued at $2,140,490.95. This represents a 13.07 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Owens Corning Stock Performance

NYSE:OC opened at $148.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $174.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $178.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.52. Owens Corning has a fifty-two week low of $140.94 and a fifty-two week high of $214.53.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The construction company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.35. Owens Corning had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Owens Corning Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.70%.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

