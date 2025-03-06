Private Trust Co. NA Sells 911 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Private Trust Co. NA reduced its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 39.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 911 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SLB. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 12,289.6% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,043,359 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $500,082,000 after purchasing an additional 12,938,082 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 20.6% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 11,213,944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $470,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916,851 shares during the period. Scharf Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,607,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,103,715 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $310,696,000 after purchasing an additional 915,925 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the third quarter worth approximately $37,322,000. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Schlumberger Price Performance
SLB stock opened at $39.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $53.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69, a PEG ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Schlumberger Limited has a 12-month low of $36.52 and a 12-month high of $55.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.70.
Schlumberger Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be paid a $0.285 dividend. This is an increase from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 5th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 36.66%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
SLB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Schlumberger to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.81.
Insider Buying and Selling at Schlumberger
In other Schlumberger news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 25,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.94, for a total value of $1,098,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 49,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,179,204.30. The trade was a 33.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 123,097 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total transaction of $5,427,346.73. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 184,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,140,160.34. This trade represents a 40.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 290,772 shares of company stock valued at $12,546,660. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.
Schlumberger Company Profile
Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.
