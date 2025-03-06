Private Trust Co. NA Sells 924 Shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Private Trust Co. NA reduced its stake in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 56.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 718 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 924 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get United Airlines alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UAL. Castle Hook Partners LP grew its stake in shares of United Airlines by 176.1% in the third quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP now owns 4,245,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $242,227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707,442 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the third quarter worth about $63,486,000. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of United Airlines by 12.4% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 9,457,587 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $539,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,589 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Airlines by 41.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,112,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $177,604,000 after purchasing an additional 908,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of United Airlines by 1,492.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 912,019 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $88,557,000 after purchasing an additional 854,759 shares during the last quarter. 69.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UAL has been the topic of several research reports. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on United Airlines from $142.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on United Airlines from $108.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on United Airlines from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on shares of United Airlines in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on United Airlines from $98.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Airlines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.88.

United Airlines Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UAL opened at $91.27 on Thursday. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.02 and a twelve month high of $116.00. The firm has a market cap of $29.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $102.34 and a 200 day moving average of $82.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.30. United Airlines had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 32.26%. The company had revenue of $14.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 12.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Airlines Profile

(Free Report)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.