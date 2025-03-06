Private Trust Co. NA Takes $51,000 Position in Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSE:GTE)

Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSE:GTE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 63.6% in the fourth quarter. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC now owns 3,390,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,511,000 after buying an additional 1,318,488 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gran Tierra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $481,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in Gran Tierra Energy by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 217,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 10,485 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Gran Tierra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Perpetual Ltd increased its position in Gran Tierra Energy by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 218,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 60,536 shares during the last quarter. 31.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Gran Tierra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Gran Tierra Energy stock opened at $4.58 on Thursday. Gran Tierra Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.13 and a 12-month high of $10.40. The stock has a market cap of $164.37 million, a P/E ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

