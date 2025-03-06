Private Trust Co. NA Takes Position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR)

Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McGrath & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $748,000. AWM Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 121.9% during the fourth quarter. AWM Capital LLC now owns 122,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,135,000 after purchasing an additional 67,446 shares during the period. Daner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $287,000. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $245,000. Finally, Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 124,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,187,000 after purchasing an additional 4,338 shares during the period.

Shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF stock opened at $26.89 on Thursday. Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $23.36 and a 12 month high of $29.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 29.22 and a beta of 1.20.

The Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (DFGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a diversified selection of US and foreign companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, while focusing on REITs.

