Proficio Capital Partners LLC Acquires New Holdings in GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 41,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,324,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in GitLab in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in GitLab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its position in GitLab by 268.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in GitLab by 57.8% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in GitLab in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. 95.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GitLab Stock Performance

GitLab stock opened at $61.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -193.09 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.84. GitLab Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.72 and a 52 week high of $74.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other GitLab news, insider Robin Schulman sold 2,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.98, for a total value of $167,716.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 129,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,233,903.54. The trade was a 2.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total value of $708,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 267,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,938,525.40. This represents a 3.61 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 740,257 shares of company stock valued at $44,710,867. 21.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on GitLab from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Barclays dropped their price target on GitLab from $70.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of GitLab in a research report on Tuesday. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of GitLab in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of GitLab in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.36.

GitLab Profile

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

Featured Stories

