Proficio Capital Partners LLC Acquires New Position in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 14,553 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,277,000.

Get Plexus alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PLXS. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Plexus during the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Plexus by 89.4% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Plexus by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Plexus by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Plexus by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. 94.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plexus Stock Performance

PLXS opened at $127.41 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.56 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $149.02 and its 200 day moving average is $145.82. Plexus Corp. has a 12-month low of $90.18 and a 12-month high of $172.89.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Plexus ( NASDAQ:PLXS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The technology company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.10). Plexus had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 3.03%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Plexus Corp. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PLXS shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Plexus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Plexus in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $152.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Plexus from $162.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Plexus in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Plexus presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on PLXS

Insider Activity at Plexus

In related news, CAO Angelo Michael Ninivaggi, Jr. sold 3,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.14, for a total value of $496,814.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,281,775.14. This trade represents a 10.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.39, for a total transaction of $234,585.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,615,241.69. This trade represents a 1.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,458 shares of company stock valued at $2,786,515. 1.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Plexus Profile

(Free Report)

Plexus Corp. provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Plexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.