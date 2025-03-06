Proficio Capital Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 107,004 Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 107,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,980,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 44.2% during the third quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 8,963 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 661,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,196,000 after purchasing an additional 20,741 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHF opened at $20.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.60. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $18.12 and a 12 month high of $20.82.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

