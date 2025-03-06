Proficio Capital Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 15,988 FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 15,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,303,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of FTAI Aviation by 87.6% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 15,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after buying an additional 7,452 shares in the last quarter. Colonial River Investments LLC raised its position in shares of FTAI Aviation by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Colonial River Investments LLC now owns 3,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,020,000. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation during the 4th quarter valued at about $247,000. Institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTAI stock opened at $113.13 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,131.19 and a beta of 2.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.62. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a one year low of $54.84 and a one year high of $181.64.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. FTAI Aviation’s dividend payout ratio is currently -342.86%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FTAI. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of FTAI Aviation from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Compass Point increased their price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation from $175.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of FTAI Aviation to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation from $135.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, FTAI Aviation currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.67.

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

