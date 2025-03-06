Proficio Capital Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 16,888 MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 16,888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,194,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTSI. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 21.0% during the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,210,547 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $134,686,000 after purchasing an additional 210,151 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 52.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 530,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,037,000 after buying an additional 182,058 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 18.4% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 745,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $82,945,000 after buying an additional 116,090 shares in the last quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 744.5% in the third quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 88,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,859,000 after buying an additional 78,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EULAV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $9,749,000. 76.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at MACOM Technology Solutions

In related news, Director Susan Ocampo sold 300,000 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.13, for a total value of $37,239,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,823,636 shares in the company, valued at $598,757,936.68. The trade was a 5.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Kober sold 2,250 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.09, for a total transaction of $292,702.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,405,501.51. This represents a 4.37 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 747,564 shares of company stock worth $92,693,312. Corporate insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Price Performance

Shares of MTSI opened at $111.62 on Thursday. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.18 and a 1-year high of $152.50. The stock has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of -77.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 2.88.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.38). MACOM Technology Solutions had a negative net margin of 13.05% and a positive return on equity of 12.42%. As a group, analysts forecast that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MTSI has been the topic of several research reports. Northland Capmk raised shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Northland Securities raised shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.50.

About MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

