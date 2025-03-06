Proficio Capital Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 47,570 Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 47,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,176,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in FOX in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in FOX by 136.9% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FOX by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FOX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FOX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.41% of the company’s stock.

FOX Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ FOX opened at $52.57 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.56. The company has a market capitalization of $23.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Fox Co. has a 1 year low of $25.82 and a 1 year high of $55.00.

FOX Dividend Announcement

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.35. FOX had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 18.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fox Co. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. FOX’s payout ratio is currently 11.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Adam G. Ciongoli sold 1,278 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.13, for a total transaction of $69,178.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,618,324.61. This trade represents a 4.10 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 58,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.17, for a total transaction of $3,083,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,200,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,849,832.54. This represents a 4.61 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of FOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st.

FOX Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through four segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, Credible, and The FOX Studio Lot. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

