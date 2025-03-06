Proficio Capital Partners LLC Buys New Holdings in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 25,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,841,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Belden in the 3rd quarter valued at about $608,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Belden in the 3rd quarter valued at about $687,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Belden by 157.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,801,000 after acquiring an additional 19,849 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Belden by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 960,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,580,000 after acquiring an additional 5,727 shares during the period. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. raised its holdings in Belden by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 38,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,530,000 after acquiring an additional 7,819 shares during the period. 98.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Belden

In related news, CEO Ashish Chand sold 14,535 shares of Belden stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.45, for a total value of $1,619,925.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,939,527.05. This trade represents a 11.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 2,129 shares of Belden stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $234,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,968 shares in the company, valued at $1,096,480. This trade represents a 17.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,228 shares of company stock valued at $2,147,892 over the last three months. 1.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Belden Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of BDC opened at $106.05 on Thursday. Belden Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.90 and a 12 month high of $131.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $114.42 and its 200-day moving average is $115.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. Belden had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 21.42%. Equities research analysts forecast that Belden Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

Belden Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on BDC shares. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Belden from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Belden from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Belden in a report on Monday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Belden presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.25.

Belden Profile

Belden Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of signal transmission solutions for mission critical applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber to the home, and building automation.

