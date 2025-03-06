Proficio Capital Partners LLC Buys New Position in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 35,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,374,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Pension Service acquired a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 68.2% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ELS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $66.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.78.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:ELS opened at $68.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.02. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.82 and a 1 year high of $76.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.24, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.10.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 23.12% and a net margin of 24.05%. Equities analysts forecast that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. This is a positive change from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is 105.64%.

About Equity LifeStyle Properties

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

