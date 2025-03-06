Proficio Capital Partners LLC Invests $2.07 Million in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 80,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,072,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NCLH. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 3rd quarter valued at $179,146,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 864.9% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,864,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,263,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464,100 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the fourth quarter worth about $52,660,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 4th quarter worth about $43,956,000. Finally, ING Groep NV increased its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 1,340.3% during the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 831,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,054,000 after purchasing an additional 773,772 shares during the last quarter. 69.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Norwegian Cruise Line Price Performance

NCLH opened at $21.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.35, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.08. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $14.69 and a 52-week high of $29.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NCLH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Barclays raised shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.31.

About Norwegian Cruise Line



Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

