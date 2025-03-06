Proficio Capital Partners LLC Invests $2.25 Million in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 28,980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,253,000.

Get Bunge Global alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BG. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Bunge Global by 13,459.9% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,956,459 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $229,894,000 after acquiring an additional 2,934,656 shares in the last quarter. Ilex Capital Partners UK LLP bought a new stake in shares of Bunge Global during the third quarter worth about $54,330,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Bunge Global by 7.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,051,601 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $681,467,000 after acquiring an additional 500,897 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Bunge Global by 173.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 302,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,537,000 after acquiring an additional 191,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its position in shares of Bunge Global by 1,585.3% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 184,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,782,000 after acquiring an additional 173,082 shares in the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bunge Global Stock Up 0.0 %

BG opened at $71.72 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.69. Bunge Global SA has a twelve month low of $67.40 and a twelve month high of $114.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.97.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Bunge Global ( NYSE:BG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by ($0.17). Bunge Global had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 11.73%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bunge Global SA will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

BG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Bunge Global from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Bunge Global from $105.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Bunge Global from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Bunge Global from $90.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Bunge Global

About Bunge Global

(Free Report)

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.