Proficio Capital Partners LLC Invests $2.46 Million in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 29,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,463,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands in the third quarter valued at $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Spectrum Brands by 9,420.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Spectrum Brands by 92.2% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 70.9% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Spectrum Brands stock opened at $74.07 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.97. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $73.12 and a one year high of $96.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.40.

Spectrum Brands ( NYSE:SPB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.11. Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 6.44%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.19%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SPB shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Spectrum Brands from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Spectrum Brands from $114.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $114.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.43.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products and home essentials company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific regions. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, PowerXL, Emeril Legasse, Copper Chef, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington brand.

