Proficio Capital Partners LLC Invests $2.78 Million in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 24,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,777,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Post by 426.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Post in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Post by 244.9% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Post in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Post in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Bradly A. Harper sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.59, for a total transaction of $229,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,741 shares in the company, valued at $1,001,631.19. The trade was a 18.62 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Diedre J. Gray sold 15,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.80, for a total value of $1,755,180.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,237,835. This represents a 43.96 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,096 shares of company stock worth $4,129,355. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on POST. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Post from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Post from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Post from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Post presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.17.

Post Price Performance

Shares of NYSE POST opened at $113.59 on Thursday. Post Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.62 and a twelve month high of $125.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.03.

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.24. Post had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 4.94%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

About Post

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.

Further Reading

