Proficio Capital Partners LLC Invests $2.83 Million in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 43,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,827,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Brunswick as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the fourth quarter valued at $368,000. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 47.5% in the third quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 240,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,128,000 after purchasing an additional 77,340 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 7.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,487,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,705,000 after acquiring an additional 102,780 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 78.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 118,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,907,000 after acquiring an additional 52,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Markel Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the third quarter worth $1,173,000. 99.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BC opened at $57.88 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.47 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.32 and its 200-day moving average is $74.42. Brunswick Co. has a 52-week low of $55.40 and a 52-week high of $96.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Brunswick ( NYSE:BC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. Brunswick had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 2.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Brunswick Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This is an increase from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.53%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BC shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Brunswick from $95.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Benchmark cut their price objective on Brunswick from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Brunswick from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird set a $90.00 price objective on Brunswick in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Brunswick from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.62.

In other Brunswick news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 433 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.65, for a total transaction of $28,426.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,664,949.65. The trade was a 1.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Randall S. Altman sold 3,417 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total value of $215,988.57. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,683 shares in the company, valued at $1,686,632.43. The trade was a 11.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Propulsion, Engine P&A, Navico Group, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, inboard engines, propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers for boat builders through marine retail dealers under the Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mariner, Mercury Racing, Mercury Diesel, Avator, and Fliteboard brands.

