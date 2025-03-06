Proficio Capital Partners LLC Makes New $2.98 Million Investment in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 24,323 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,984,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Hawkins by 487.7% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 254,837 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,260,000 after buying an additional 211,472 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Hawkins by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 256,245 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,663,000 after acquiring an additional 44,351 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hawkins by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 755,995 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $96,367,000 after purchasing an additional 38,877 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Hawkins by 127.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 47,432 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,046,000 after purchasing an additional 26,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, De Lisle Partners LLP grew its stake in Hawkins by 39.8% during the third quarter. De Lisle Partners LLP now owns 92,024 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,745,000 after purchasing an additional 26,201 shares during the period. 69.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hawkins Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ HWKN opened at $103.79 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 26.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.68. Hawkins, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.87 and a 12-month high of $139.55.

Hawkins Announces Dividend

Hawkins ( NASDAQ:HWKN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.05). Hawkins had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 8.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hawkins, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Hawkins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, BWS Financial reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $122.00 price target on shares of Hawkins in a research note on Friday, January 31st.

Hawkins Company Profile

Hawkins, Inc operates as a specialty chemical and ingredients company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

See Also

