Proficio Capital Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 35,948 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,602,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CP. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the third quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 86,427 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,393,000 after purchasing an additional 4,113 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. raised its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 15,344 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares during the last quarter. M&G PLC raised its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. M&G PLC now owns 204,677 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,595,000 after purchasing an additional 24,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV raised its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 7,415 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CP stock opened at $76.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.60 and its 200-day moving average is $78.51. The stock has a market cap of $71.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.51, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.97. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 52-week low of $70.89 and a 52-week high of $91.58.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.26. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 25.51% and a return on equity of 8.86%. Sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.1318 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is presently 17.93%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.45.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

