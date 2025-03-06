Proficio Capital Partners LLC Makes New Investment in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 78,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,924,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DKNG. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in DraftKings in the fourth quarter worth approximately $246,765,000. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 46.6% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 4,643,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476,003 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 14.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,467,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,509,000 after purchasing an additional 826,626 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in shares of DraftKings in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,028,000. Finally, Blue Whale Capital LLP lifted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 59.7% in the third quarter. Blue Whale Capital LLP now owns 1,644,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,475,000 after purchasing an additional 615,011 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DKNG. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on DraftKings from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC set a $65.00 target price on DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up previously from $48.00) on shares of DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on DraftKings from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on DraftKings from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.44.

In related news, CFO Alan Wayne Ellingson sold 158,661 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total transaction of $6,730,399.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 179,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,611,632.70. This trade represents a 46.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 228,496 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.74, for a total value of $9,765,919.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 541,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,160,122.16. This represents a 29.66 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,783,488 shares of company stock worth $118,128,867. 51.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ DKNG opened at $43.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $21.27 billion, a PE ratio of -40.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 2.07. DraftKings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.69 and a fifty-two week high of $53.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.00 and a 200-day moving average of $39.97.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.35). DraftKings had a negative net margin of 10.64% and a negative return on equity of 48.13%. Equities research analysts anticipate that DraftKings Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

