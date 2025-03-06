Proficio Capital Partners LLC Makes New Investment in TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,948,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in TKO Group by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of TKO Group by 3.3% in the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of TKO Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,629,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of TKO Group by 72.8% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in TKO Group by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

TKO Group Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of NYSE TKO opened at $152.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -363.29 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $153.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.93 and a 52-week high of $179.09.

TKO Group Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. TKO Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7,600.00%.

TKO has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of TKO Group from $137.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of TKO Group from $142.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of TKO Group from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on TKO Group from $128.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price (up from $145.00) on shares of TKO Group in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TKO Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TKO Group news, major shareholder Patrick Whitesell purchased 245,887 shares of TKO Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $142.45 per share, for a total transaction of $35,026,603.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,825,030 shares in the company, valued at $259,975,523.50. This represents a 15.57 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ariel Emanuel acquired 117,769 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $175.40 per share, with a total value of $20,656,682.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,579,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $452,433,249.80. The trade was a 4.78 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 2,498,297 shares of company stock valued at $387,671,461 and sold 71,457 shares valued at $10,153,456. 53.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TKO Group Company Profile

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

Featured Stories

