Proficio Capital Partners LLC Purchases New Position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 70,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,534,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,704,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $380,981,000 after buying an additional 51,426 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 233.4% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,430,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,509,000 after buying an additional 1,701,264 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 217.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,283,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,260,000 after buying an additional 1,563,008 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,106,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,974,000 after buying an additional 344,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,672,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,535,000 after buying an additional 75,080 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Michael George Rhodes bought 25,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.09 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,033.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,033.06. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Russell E. Hutchinson bought 19,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.45 per share, with a total value of $753,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 202,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,002,235.25. This represents a 10.39 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wolfe Research cut shares of Ally Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.76.

Ally Financial Stock Up 1.9 %

Ally Financial stock opened at $35.51 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Ally Financial Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.95 and a 1-year high of $45.46.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Ally Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.15%.

Ally Financial Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

Featured Stories

